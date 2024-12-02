‘WS Winning Battery’ Reunited SF? ‘Rebuilding even-numbered year’s master’s family’

Will the batteries that created the “Miracle of Even Years” be reunited with the San Francisco Giants? Madison Bumgarner is expected to play the role of San Francisco’s team advisor.

NBC Sports said on the 27th (Korea time) that Buster Posey, president of San Francisco’s baseball operations division, is considering recruiting Bumgarner.

This means that both the coaching staff and the team want to take a position in the team, not in the players. Both the coaching staff and the positions in the team are likely to be related to pitchers.

Bumgarner has failed to find a new team since his release from the Arizona Diamondbacks last year. As a result, he has no record of taking the mound this season. He is effectively retired.

He continued to be a ace for the San Francisco Giants, but collapsed completely after moving to the Arizona Diamondbacks. His ERA in the last four seasons amounts to 5.23.

In response, Posey is trying to reach out to Bumgarner. The two have created miracles of even-numbered years by San Francisco in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

Bumgarner showed strong performance on the fall stage. In particular, he led his team to victory by making five innings of saves in Game 7 at the 2014 World Series. Bumgarner is the MVP.

The catcher who received Bumgarner’s credit at the time was Posey. Chances are high that the two will continue in San Francisco even after retirement.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants failed to catch Blake Snell, who led the mound this season. Snell signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.