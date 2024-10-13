Tottenham Hotspur is planning to extend Son’s contract with Son Heung-min. Some say they have earned time to renew their contracts with Son Heung-min.

The British media Football Transfer said, “Son Heung-min’s contract with Tottenham lasts until 2025. Although Son admitted that there is no discussion on renewing his contract yet, Tottenham will issue a one-year extension option until 2026.”

“He has an option to extend his contract through 2026, which gives him time to spare. Tottenham will not want him to leave either, as he is playing an important role both inside and outside the stadium,” said Alessdare Gold, a journalist for Tottenham. “He also wants to lift the trophy at Tottenham.”

During the 2015-16 season, Son has risen to the ranks of world class after joining the PL. He joined the PL after being called upon by Mauricio Pochettino. He was also criticized for his inaccurate touch and poor movement in the early stages of the transfer. He made efforts to make up for his shortcomings and was reborn as a top player.

Son became the PL top scorer in the 2021-22 season. He scored 23 goals without scoring a penalty kick, tying with Mohamed Salah. He became the first Asian player to win the honor of 꽁머니. He suffered ups and downs in the 2022-23 season, but he rose again last season and made 17 goals and 10 assists in the league. Son scored double-digit goals last season and recorded more than double-digit goals for eight consecutive seasons. In PL history, Son ranks 21st in PL scoring the most with 122 goals.

In addition, he led the team last season as Tottenham’s new captain. Son’s leadership has already been proven in the Korean national team. He brought the team together with his unique friendly leadership. He showed constant love to his fans and showed his capability as a captain.

Son has been a key player in Tottenham’s attack this season as well. With Dominic Solanke’s arrival, Son was able to play as a left winger. He was disappointed in the opening match, but he showed his skills again by scoring multiple goals in the second round match against Everton. Currently, Son is out due to a hamstring injury.

News of Son Heung-min’s renewal has poured in since March. British media ‘TBR Football’ reported, “European transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano said Son Heung-min is really excited about what Tottenham is doing.”

Romano said, “It’s a similar situation to manager Enze Postecoglou. Son Heung-min is very happy that something is happening at Tottenham. I don’t know that the contract is imminent, but there will be no problem with the contract because the relationship is good.”

“Spurs Web,” which delivers Tottenham news, said, “Michael Bridge, a reporter for Britain’s Sky Sports, confirmed that discussions are underway between Tottenham Hotspur and Son Heung-min on renewing the contract. Son Heung-min said he was greatly affected by the Korean national team’s poor performance at the Asian Cup.”

However, it has been reported that Tottenham will use the option of extending its one-year contract rather than renewing its contract with Son. British media The Athletic reported that Tottenham will use the option of extending its one-year contract to accompany Son until 2026. If the option of extending the contract is invoked instead of renewing the contract, he will have to play for another year without increasing his salary.

Fans who heard that Tottenham would trigger Son Heung-min’s option to extend his contract responded, “It’s a club legend, but you have to do what Son Heung-min wants,” and “We need to treat Tottenham legend.”

Some argued that Tottenham’s extension of Son’s contract is a stepping stone to renew the contract. Spurs Web said, “Tottenham is trying to issue a one-year extension option with Son to renew the contract. Tottenham will sign a three to four-year long-term contract with Son before next season.”

Recently, Son Heung-min said about renewing his contract with Tottenham, “We haven’t had any conversations yet. As for me, it is clear. I am focusing on this season. At the current age, every moment is the goal. Especially this season, we have to go to many competitions and feel that we need more management.”

“I am fully focused on this season and want to win the championship that every club wants to receive. I don’t know what will happen in the future. I will give everything for this club. It has been like that for 10 years already.” Meanwhile, it has been reported that Tottenham will extend its one-year contract rather than renewing the contract with Son. If that happens, Son’s contract period will be until the summer of 2026. If there is no renewal in the meantime, Son will leave as a free agent.

Tottenham should keep Son from Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia’s RTÉ Hard has been wanting Son since last summer. Tottenham should keep Son from being treated according to legend.