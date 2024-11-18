[unl.review] ‘Five goals in the second half + a celebration of debut goals’ England and Ireland 5-0 down… to be promoted to League A!

It was a feast of debut goals. Starting with Gordon, Gallagher, Bowen and House-Belide scored their debut goals one after another, and England won the title.

England defeated Ireland 5-0 in the sixth Group B match of the Union of European Football Associations (UNL) League Group B held at Wembley Stadium in London at 2 a.m. on the 18th (Korea time). With the victory, England will have 15 points and have secured promotion to League A along with the top spot in the group.

England, which aims to advance to League A on its own, activated a 4-2-3-1 formation. With Kane at the forefront, Gordon, Bellingham and Madueke were deployed to launch attacks, and Jones and Gallagher established the midfield. Pickford kept Hall, Gehi, Walker, Livramento and the goal from the four backs. Ireland used a 4-1-4-1 formation.

England took the overall lead. Walker in the fifth minute of the first half and Walker in the 13th minute of the first half had consecutive shooting chances, but they failed. Ireland focused on defense, and England continued to create chances by increasing their possession. 비아마켓 finished Madueke’s pass in the 30th minute, but it went away, and Bellingham’s shot in the 36th minute of the first half missed once again. England led the first half, but failed to score a goal.

England scored the first goal in the second half. Scales fouled Bellingham in the penalty area in the 6th minute of the second half, and the penalty was declared upon exit. Kane, the kicker, then finished. England added another goal. In the 10th minute of the second half, the defenders failed to clear the cross from the right side properly, and Gordon shook the net with a volley shot. It was Gordon’s A-match debut goal.

It was Gallagher’s debut goal celebration. This time, Gallagher changed the direction of Madueke’s corner kick with his head at the 13th minute of the second half, and Gallagher, who was rushing in, calmly finished it off. England then deployed Harwood-Bellis in place of Walker at the 17th minute of the second half, and Ireland also used three cards. England, which has now relaxed, also deployed Bowen, Solanke and Rodgers at the 30th minute of the second half.

Another debut goal was scored. In the 30th minute of the second half, Bowen shook the net with a non-stop shot at a ball connected by Bellingham. Then, in the 34th minute of the second half, Harwood-Bellis finished off Bellingham’s fantastic delivery cross with a header. Both Bowen and Harwood-Bellis made their debut goals. Since then, England have managed the game in a stable manner, and the match ended in a big victory.