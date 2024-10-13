Son Heung-min (Tottenham) is about to return. A former Tottenham scout football expert said it was the right decision for Son not to play in the A-match.

Tottenham Hotspur News reported on the 13th (Korea time) that “positive news came out about Tottenham Son Heung-min’s recent injury.” Former Spurs scout Brian King said, “I think it was wise for Tottenham star Son Heung-min not to join the Korean national team during the A-media break in October.”

According to the Daily Mail, Son Heung-min, Wilson Odobert, and Hichalisson are highly likely to participate in next week’s training for the first team. If they participate in the training, they will be able to play in the eighth round of the Premier League against West Ham scheduled for Wednesday.

King said, “Tottenham has suffered from injuries to key players this season. The most important thing is that Son Heung-min is likely to recover soon.”

Son was hurt in a home game against Karabakh FK in the first round of the Europa League on June 27. At 26 minutes in the second half of the season, he sat down when he complained of thigh pain.

Since then, he has been excluded from away matches at Manchester United in the sixth round of the Premier League, away matches at Ferencvaros in the second round of the Europa League, and away matches at Brighton in the seventh round of the Premier League. He was also not called up for the third Asian qualifying team for the 2026 North-China World Cup.

Tottenham recorded 2-1 in the absence of Son Heung-min. After a 3-0 complete victory at Manchester United, they also won the away match at Ferencvaros 2-1. However, the match against Brighton was lost 2-3. Tottenham used Timo Werner to take the position of Son Heung-min. Werner revealed his limitations in goal-making, realizing the absence of Son Heung-min.

King said, “Son Heung-min’s return is a great help to Postecoglou. It was wise of him not to join the Korean national team. This is because he could focus on his recovery. It doesn’t help for anyone to travel that much when they have an injury.”

King went on to add, “He probably had an accelerated recovery for about a week because he remained in London. I’m glad about that.”

Tottenham resumed training mainly for players who did not play in the A-match. In the training released by Tottenham, Hishalisson was finally spotted to start outdoor exercise by touching the ball. Son Heung-min and Odobert were not seen. It is presumed that he is still committed to recovering from his injury.

The British media Evening Standard predicted that Son Heung-min will return to the match against West Ham on the 19th.

Meanwhile, Football Fancast reported on the 11th that “Tottenham is considering recruiting Son Heung-min’s replacement in January.”

Son Heung-min’s contract with Tottenham ends in the summer of 2025. As Son Heung-min is entering his mid-30s, it is unlikely that a new contract will be signed.

However, Tottenham has an option to extend the contract by one year. If this provision is invoked, Son can be held until the summer of 2026.

Tottenham has already prepared for the post-Son Heung-min era from the transfer market this summer.

Wilson O’Dober, Mikey Moore and Yang Min-hyuk on the left have recruited three top 10 players.

He is also aiming for Son Heung-min’s replacement in the upcoming winter transfer market.

Football Fancast added, “Coach Enze Postecoglou and technical director Johan Lange are looking for a player to replace Son Heung-min.”

Football FanCast highlighted that Tottenham took Espanyol winger Harvey Puado as Son Heung-min’s replacement.

Fancast said, "Fuado, 26, played a key role in Espanyol. He has made an impressive performance since the 2023-2024 season, scoring 20 goals. Tottenham scouts were impressed with his performance in the late August match. He is showing interest in transferring in January."