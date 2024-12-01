Snell Contracts Dodgers for 5 Years and 254.4 Billion Won ‘Two Cy Young Awards’

Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell (31), who won two Cy Young Awards, chose to go to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the winner of the World Series.

MLB.COM said on the 27th (Korea Standard Time) that “Snell, the most notable pitcher in the free agent market, signed a five-year, $182 million (about 254.4 billion won) contract with the Major League Baseball (MLB) champion Dodgers in 2024.”

The Dodgers have yet to make an official announcement, but Snell admitted to going to the Dodgers by posting a composite photo of himself in a Dodgers uniform on his social network service (SNS).

Snell signed a two-year, $62 million (W86.67 billion) deal with the San Francisco Giants in March this year, putting an opt-out clause in the contract that allows him to break his remaining one-year contract at the end of the 2024 season.

Snell, who judged it difficult to sign the “$200 million” contract he wanted in the FA market atmosphere at the time, chose the de facto “FA re-entry.”

This year was sluggish at the start of the season and was also on the injured list (IL) twice.

However, he raised his ransom by pitching well with five wins and a 1.45 ERA in 12 games in the second half.

This year Snell is 5-3 with a 3.12 ERA in 20 games.

ESPN said, “If Snell passes the physical examination, the Dodgers will officially announce the signing of Snell. There is no opt-out clause in the contract between Snell and the Dodgers. The down payment is $52 million, and part of the annual salary is expected to be paid after the contract period,” adding, “If Snell completes his contract with the Dodgers, he will become the third-largest MLB left-handed pitcher after David Price ($217 million for seven years) and Clayton Kershaw ($215 million for seven years).”

Snell won the American League Cy Young Award for the 2018 Tampa Bay Rays and the National League Cy Young Award for the San Diego Padres uniform in 2023.

Although there were question marks over “durable” to the extent that there were only two seasons in 2018 and 2023, when they threw more than 130 innings, the Dodgers made a big contract paying attention to “Snell’s appearance when he was healthy.”

MLB Network predicted after the news of Snell’s recruitment was announced, “The Dodgers will operate the six-starter system of Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani, Tony Gonsolin and Bobby Miller in 2025.

If Ohtani, who is rehabbing his elbow and shoulder, and Glasnow, who left in August this year due to elbow pain, return to the 2025 season normally, the Dodgers can build a strong starting lineup.

Rehabilitating starting agents such as Clayton Kershaw and Dustin May will also be available during the 2025 season.