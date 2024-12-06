“Shocking 2 games and 10 runs.” Isn’t it a black cat…Manchester United legend is on the verge of being replaced again

“I’m fighting to keep my job.”

Wayne Rooney (Plymouth Argyle), a “Manchester United legend,” is in a rough lead. Plymouth lost 0-4 to Bristol City in the 18th round of the 2024-25 English Championship (second division) at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England, at 12 a.m. on the 1st (Korean time).

Plymouth has yet to win in four consecutive matches recently. After winning 1-0 at home against Portsmouth on June 6, the team drew with Derby County and Watford. Afterwards, the team suffered a crushing defeat at 1-6 away to Norwich, before kneeling 0-4 to Bristol.

Plymouth is in 21st place with 17 points. It is just above the relegation zone. It is two points clear of Hull City in 22nd place. The lowest-ranked Portsmouth have played two less games than Plymouth, four points clear.

Coach Rooney is also in a shaky ground due to his poor performance in recent months. “He is fighting to keep his job in Plymouth. The next two matches will be home games against Oxford United and Swansea City, which is considered important for his future,” John Percy of the British media Telegraph said on Sunday. “Although there is an understanding of the serious injury to the team, there is growing fear of the result recently.”

According to the soccer site ‘Port Mob’, a total of six Plymouth players were unable to play against Bristol due to injuries.

"After the match, Rooney expressed disappointment over the terrible situation for his team, which had just one win in their last nine matches," the British media outlet Mirror reported. "It was really embarrassing," Rooney said. "After what happened in Norwich, we came here with a 50-minute game plan. We lost our first goal and it all fell apart. It was exactly what happened in Norwich, what happened in Leeds. As soon as they lost, they collapsed and we looked very vulnerable. It was very disappointing."

Rooney debuted with Everton when he was an active player and moved to Manchester United, enjoying his prime time. After playing for Everton, he played for D.C. United and Derby in the U.S., before taking off his uniform. He has scored 313 goals in total. Among those goals, 253 were for Manchester United. Rooney is the highest scorer ever at Manchester United.

Rooney has made history as a player, but his leadership is struggling. He played for Derby, D.C. United, Birmingham City, and Plymouth, and has led a total of 172 games with 46 wins, 43 draws, and 83 losses. During his time at Derby, he suffered from relegation due to financial difficulties, and his contract was terminated after failing to advance to the playoffs. He was dismissed three months later after taking the helm of Birmingham during the season and posting a disastrous record of two wins, four draws, and nine losses. Plymouth is also on the verge of being sacked.