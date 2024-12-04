‘Shock rejection’ ‘SON is too old!’… ‘No re-signing’ Son Heung-min is difficult to transfer to a ‘Manchester United-Munich’ big club as an FA? Barcelona’s intention to recruit is ‘withdrawal of defeat’

Barcelona has stopped courting Son Heung-min.

The British Tribune reported on the 2nd (Korea time) that “Barcelona excludes the recruitment of Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah and prioritizes young talent.”

Tribuna cited Miguel Rico’s news of the report, saying, “Barcelona reportedly excluded Salah and Son Heung-min from the transfer list due to their age.”

“According to sources close to the club, Deku is prioritizing recruiting young players who can provide a long-term future. Both Salah and Son are world-class players who can significantly strengthen Barcelona’s offensive capabilities. However, the club wants to build a team targeting young players who can contribute to the team over several seasons,” he said, explaining why he gave up recruiting Son.

This is not the first time Son Heung-min has been rumored to be transferred to Barcelona. In October, Spain’s El Nacional said, “It was confirmed that Deku is negotiating a deal to bring him to Barcelona after leaving Tottenham.” “Barcelona had to focus on free agency instead of large-scale investment due to financial problems. As a result, it was possible to recruit several star players at no cost recently. Juan Laporta and Deku want to maintain this policy, and they are monitoring the situation of star players whose contracts expire in June next year. The most notable name is Son Heung-min,” he said.

“Son Heung-min will not renew his contract with Tottenham, and it seems that he will be able to say goodbye for the first time in 10 years. He could be a surprise recruitment from Barcelona, and there are already news that Deku is in negotiations. His joining will have a huge impact on Barcelona’s marketing,” El Nacional said, insisting on contacting Barcelona.

The reason why Son Heung-min is rumored to be transferred to Barcelona is definitely because of Son’s contract problems. The prospect that Son will be able to leave Tottenham has grown recently. According to the news, Son will leave Tottenham when his contract expires. Son Heung-min, who has 165 goals and 87 assists in 419 games for Tottenham, has recently been linked to other clubs such as Galatasaray. Tottenham has an option to extend it by one year, but it seems that they have decided not to activate it, and the player could seek new challenges in his career. Son’s potential departure means the end of an era for Tottenham. The transfer could open the door for him to return to other European leagues or Asia, and he is considering his next destination.’

Since last summer, news on renewing the contract has been drawing keen attention. “Tottenham has informed Son that they have no plans to renew the contract. Son’s side was shocked by the club’s decision,” said Graham Bailey, a reporter for the BR Football Association. “Son Heung-min and his camp discussed a new contract with Tottenham, and both sides were positive about the contract extension, but the club seems to have suddenly changed its attitude.”

The news came after Tottenham’s invocation of a one-year extension option, which gave it a boost. Earlier on the 4th, the British Telegraph reported, “Tottenham will activate a one-year extension option for Son Heung-min, so that he will stay with the team after this season.” “Tottenham signed a new contract with Son Heung-min in 2021, and the expiration of the contract was scheduled for seven months later. The club is known to have an option to extend it by one year. Tottenham just needs to notify Son of the invocation of the option, and we have found out that Tottenham intends to do so.”

A leading reporter 토토사이트 꽁머니 also admitted it. Fabrizio Romano, an expert in the European soccer transfer market, said on his SNS account that Tottenham started activating an option to extend his contract with Son until 2026. Announcing the invocation of an option to extend his contract to Romano, it has been confirmed that Son will be accompanied by Tottenham until 2026.

Besides Barcelona, other teams have also shown interest in recruiting Son. Pichahes of Spain said, ‘Galatasaray is planning a bold move in the winter transfer market to recruit Son. Galatasaray intends to use uncertainty about Son’s future to negotiate. Despite Son’s importance, his contract is nearing an end, and he has also sparked interest from several teams, including Galatasaray. Galatasaray believes that Son is the best player to strengthen his squad. Discussions could begin soon, and we aim to reach an agreement in January.’

If Tottenham does not seek to renew the contract with Son Heung-min for a long time, there was a good chance that Saudi Arabia would show great interest, and some European teams reportedly wanted to recruit Son after the possibility of Son Heung-min being released as a free agent was mentioned. Big clubs were said to be paying attention to Son Heung-min’s contract situation, including Manchester United and Bayern Munich, and recently it was announced that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could target Son Heung-min if Tottenham failed to advance to the European Champions League.

With the contract situation between Son Heung-min and Tottenham still foggy, Barcelona withdrew from the recruitment of Son Heung-min. However, if Son Heung-min is likely to leave Tottenham again on a free contract in the future, many teams are expected to show interest.