Salah accepts Liverpool’s offer to extend his one-year contract for the same treatment as Son Heung-min… but is angry

Mohamed Salah will stay in Liverpool in the same way as Son Heung-min.

The Athletic, a British media outlet, said, “Sala has accepted Liverpool’s offer to extend the one-year contract.”

“Sala is angry about Liverpool’s proposed one-year contract extension and other negotiation methods,” he added.

Salah is a legendary figure in the EPL. He scored 214 goals and 92 assists in 352 matches, driving Liverpool to a considerable number of wins.

In particular, he has shown tremendous presence by winning the top scorer in the 2021/22 season with Son Heung-min.

Salah’s contract with Liverpool expires at the end of this season. However, negotiations for an extension reportedly failed to speed up.

“We didn’t talk about renewing the contract at Liverpool. I think this is the last season,” Salah said, even hinting at a breakup.

However, Salah was unable to narrow his differences over negotiations with Liverpool to extend his contract, which caused him to feel troubled.

Since then, negotiations have made progress, and Salah seems to be signing a one-year contract extension with Liverpool.

Salah’s situation is similar to that of Son Heung-min.

With his contract with Tottenham expiring after this season, Son Heung-min will continue to accompany him through a one-year extension option first.

However, Tottenham’s lukewarm attitude has not yet given them any significant news.

Son Heung-min said, “I haven’t talked with Tottenham yet,” adding that he has not discussed extending the contract.

“I’m very focused this season. Every moment is the same as the goal. I’m paying more attention to participating in many competitions,” he added.

There was also a prospect that Tottenham would proceed with signing a new contract with legendary treatment toward Son Heung-min, but it seems that they are only invoking a simple extension option.

British media ‘Telegraph’ said, “Tottenham will activate Son Heung-min’s option to extend his contract.”

“Tottenham will let Son stay in the team for the next season through a one-year extension option. Once informed, the deal will be concluded,” he added.

Fabrizio Romano, a reporter familiar with European soccer, hinted on his SNS on the 14th, “Tottenham has entered the process of activating a clause extending Son Heung-min’s contract until June 2026.”

“It is the club’s plan to let Son Heung-min play for Spurs for at least one more season,” he added.

Son Heung-min could have accompanied him even by breaking the salary system, but Tottenham did not. To be precise, Chairman Levi does not seem to think so.

It has been revealed why Tottenham only invokes a one-year extension option clause, not Legendary treatment, with a new multi-year contract for Son Heung-min.

British media Give Me Sports reported, “Tottenham has decided to reduce its inspiration for the team’s annual salary. Therefore, instead of proposing a new contract with Son Heung-min with an increased salary, we will issue a one-year extension.”

“Tottenham’s chairman Levy is trying not to increase his spending. I want Son Heung-min to stay, but I was reluctant to increase his salary, so I activated the extension option,” he added.

Against this backdrop, there were reports that were somewhat ambiguous. British media ‘Standard’ mentioned that if Son Heung-min does not sign a long-term contract, Tottenham will issue a one-year extension option.

There are various interpretations of this. First of all, Son Heung-min is holding the sword. Tottenham wanted a long-term contract and gave an offer, but it has not yet received a definite answer.

A different interpretation is that Tottenham will invoke a one-year extension option with Son Heung-min on the condition.

This means that Tottenham will trigger a one-year extension option only on the condition that Son Heung-min does not sign a long-term contract.

With various interpretations, only Son Heung-min and Tottenham know the truth. What is the truth?

Son Heung-min was rumored to be transferred and was also linked to Galatasaray.

Turkiye media Panatic said on the 20th, “Galatasaray is targeting a big bomb. We targeted another world star.”

“Galatasaray is committed to a recruitment operation that 토토사이트 꽁머니 will surprise the world. We are pursuing Son Heung-min, the star of Tottenham Hotspur,” he added.

At the same time, Galatasaray will offer a suitable transfer fee in January, he said.

Tottenham community ‘Tottenham Hotspur News’ highlighted, “Son Heung-min is set to make a transfer that shakes the earth.”

“Tottenham should quickly reveal Son Heung-min’s future,” he said, urging him to sign a new contract through reasonable treatment.

At the same time, he said, “It is no secret that Son Heung-min is the core of Tottenham. If coach Enze Postecoglou wants to succeed, it is essential to keep an important player.”

However, Florian Flettenberg, a German Sky Sports reporter who is well versed in European soccer, hinted that he will play for Tottenham Hotspur in the next season. “I am 100 percent confident in my team. They say they will maintain the internal atmosphere as well.”

“Tottenham considers Son Heung-min as the ace of its team in the next season as well. We will play with him after the one-year option is activated,” he added.

Also, rumors of a transfer to Barcelona broke out.

According to Spanish media El Nacional, Barcelona may try to make a surprise recruitment to reinforce its offense. It has decided to give up Nico Williams and is looking for a new alternative.

Barcelona has lost trust in Ansu Fati, Pauvictor and Ferran Torres, and there is an atmosphere that is actively seeking new players.

“El Nacional” mentioned, “Son Heung-min is the most popular among free agent (FA) players that Barcelona is watching with interest.”

Spanish media ‘Catalunya Radio’ said, “Barcelona is considering the option of recruiting Son Heung-min for no transfer fee.”