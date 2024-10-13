Real Madrid Hits ‘Devil’s Negotiator’ Levy! Plans to Recruit Van Der Penn for ‘Storm-Running DF’ in the Far East

“Real Madrid is a big fan of Van der Penn and hopes to recruit him someday,” British media outlet “Kurtoffside” reported on the 12th (Korea Standard Time).

Van der Penn drew attention as he played as a starting defender for Wolfsburg in the German Bundesliga in the 2022/23 season. Tottenham, which needed a defender, pushed for a contract with Van der Penn last summer. Tottenham brought Van der Penn for 45 million euros (W66.5 billion).

His investment was a huge success. Last season, Van der Penn became Tottenham’s main center back with three goals in 29 games. He displayed fantastic teamwork with his vice-captain Christian Romero, maintaining a stable position at Tottenham’s back. He has two assists in seven games this season.

His biggest advantage is his fast speed. He broke the English Premier League record with his fast feet reaching 37.38km/h in January against Brentford. He ranked first in the top speed category this season, too, with 37.12km/h. A player like Van de Penn is the perfect fit for Tottenham, which plays aggressive football under Enze Postecoglou.

Real Madrid has shown interest in van der Penn. According to Cutoffside, Real Madrid is considering a deal to buy van der Penn in the future. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, who are currently available resources, are all in their 30s, so a new young defender is needed.

The main variable is Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy. Real Madrid, which dealt with Levy when it recruited Luka Modric and Gareth Bale, knows how tricky he is. Levy, who puts the interests of his club first, is the most difficult person to negotiate in Europe. He will also likely demand a huge ransom from Van der Penn.