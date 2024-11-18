“Only one reason why the ‘Egyptian King’ is not a Salah World Class” [英 Media]

“Mohamed Salah, it’s not a world class.”

Troy Deeney claimed that ‘Liverpool active legend’ Mohamed Salah is ‘not a world class’.

Salah is a legendary figure who has scored 221 goals and 99 assists in 366 games since joining Liverpool in 2017. However, Deeney, a former Watford striker and commentator, said in an interview with TalkSport on the 18th (Korea time), “Liverpool star Salah has yet to meet one of the world’s best standards.”

Salah has won the Premier League and the European Champions League titles in succession in Liverpool, and is showing off her robust performance under Arne Slot system this season. She has scored 10 goals in 17 matches across all competitions.

"Sala is an excellent player and plays a key role for Liverpool," Deeney said. "But I understand that Liverpool has a financial structure that they want to keep." He added, "Sala does not meet the conditions of 'Walkel' in just one aspect. I don't think he is a world class. Of course, there may be different opinions about a world class. The world class I think is whether my children want to play like that. That's what I think of the world class."

“If you ask kids who want to be forwards, they will say they want to be like Vinicius Jr, not Salah,” he added.

“The goals Salah has scored are incredible and he’s a very efficient player. It’s just my thoughts on the world class. Salah will probably turn around and say, ‘Who the hell is Troy? It’s just my opinion,'” he said over and over again.

Ian Rush (339 goals) and Roger Hunt (263 goals) are the only players who have scored more goals than Salah in the 132 year history of Liverpool. Salah, who is 32 years old and the same age as Son Heung-min in 1992, is ranking ninth in the number of goals scored in the history of the Premier League.

“The only thing I think about is that he is very important to us,” Liverpool manager Arne Slot told TNT Sports, regarding Salah’s future when his contract expires this summer. “He scores important goals and works hard for the team. I hope he can enjoy that feeling more. I hope he can do this more here not only when I’m here but also when I’m not here,” he said, hoping to stay. “Lala has been an amazing player for Liverpool for the past eight years. He has been performing amazingly for us this season as well. I hope he will continue to do this for the rest of the season and for a long time after that. But it is up to him and the club to think about the future.”