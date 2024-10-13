[My Daily = Reporter Roh Chan-hyuk] Manchester United is expected to watch the next two games and decide on coach Erik ten Hach’s future.

“There are only two games left for Manchester United to wait for Coach Ten Hag,” the “Football Transfers” said on Wednesday (Korea time). “He got off to his worst start this season and is currently on the verge of being replaced.”

Manchester United won the title for the second consecutive year for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired last season. Manchester United defeated Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final. After the end of the season, Manchester United signed an extension with Ten Hag, who was rumored to be dismissed.

Manchester United has begun reorganizing its pre-season squad. It has released key players including Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, and Raphael Varane, and hired Joshua Girkge, Manuel Ugarte, Lenny Yoro, Matthias the Licht, and Nusair Mazraoui.

It paid an astronomical transfer fee, but its performance was disastrous. Manchester United had its first loss of the season at the match against Brighton and Hove Albion, and suffered a crushing defeat to Liverpool 0-3. It also lost 0-3 at the match against Tottenham Hotspur (6R), ranking 14th in the league until the 7th round.

Disappointing performances are also continuing in the European competition. Manchester United had a 1-1 draw with Tvente in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League in the 2024-2025 season and also had a 3-3 draw with Porto in the second leg of the league phase.

After all, Manchester United is agonizing over whether to change its coach early in the season. It has already contacted other coaches. It is considering various options including interim coach Ruud van Nisteloui, Graham Potter and Masimiliano Allegri, and held talks with Simone Inzaghi.

The next two games have become very important to coach Ten Haach. Manchester United will play Brentford in the eighth round on the 19th and Fenerbahce in the third round of the Europa League on the 25th. It is not going to be an easy game because both teams are tricky opponents.

Ironically, Jose Mourinho, who was involved with Manchester United in the past, is expected to decide on the replacement of Ten Hag. Mourinho won a total of three trophies from the 2018-19 season after taking the helm of Manchester United from the 2016-17 season.

Fenerbahce, led by Mourinho, is ranked fourth in the Turkiye League with five wins, one draw and one loss and 16 points. The team is also cruising with one win and one draw in the Europa League. The away match in Turkiye is known as a very difficult road for players, and Ten Hag’s replacement is just around the corner.