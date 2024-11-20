Manchester United open up Premier League try again!… ‘Overheated competition over AC Milan key winger’

AC Milan side winger Christian Pulisic has been claimed to be receiving a Premier League (PL) love call.

“Currently, AC Milan side winger Pulisic is interested in clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester United and West Ham United,” global sports media “ESPN” reported on the 19th, citing some reports by Italian media “Calcio Mercato.”

Pulisic was an early talent in the spotlight. He is a rare U.S. national in European soccer and has high expectations for his successor as legendary Landon Donovan.

In fact, Pulisic showed an upward trajectory every season and made his professional debut with Borussia Dortmund, where he has many promising players. Then, numerous clubs contacted him to recruit him.

After watching Pulisic closely, the 바로벳 club invested a huge amount of 64 million euros (W94.5 billion) in 2019 to bring him to London. However, Pulisic did not live up to expectations at Chelsea.

In his first season, he played in 34 official matches, scored 11 goals and eight assists, but soon failed to recover from his slump. After playing for Chelsea for five years, Pulisic decided to move to the club, leaving a rather poor record of 145 matches, 26 goals and 19 assists.

His destination was AC Milan. In the end, it was a perfect success. AC Milan completed a fantastic combination of sides with Rafael Leão after Pulisic joined him.

For AC Milan, Pulisic has become a key player with 15 goals and 11 assists in 50 matches he played last season. He has continued strong performance this season as well. Although he has played 15 matches, he has scored seven goals and five assists, surpassing the double digit in attack points for this season.

This is again leading to the interest of the PL club. In particular, Manchester United’s courtship, which is expected to begin reorganizing the offense with the new coach Ruben Amorim, is said to be the most active.