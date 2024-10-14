LG Yum-ryang, why are you laughing so hard at the cancellation of the rain? “The sky…” →Even the selection has changed at all [PO2 site]

LG Twins manager Yeom Kyung-yeop expressed his joy over the cancellation of the rain. The starting pitcher has also changed from the previous Detrick N.S. to Son Joo-young. Which team will Lee’s advantage in this playoff (best out of five).

Coach Yeom Kyung-yeop was interviewed in advance with reporters after the second round of the 2024 Shinhan SOL Bank KBO postseason playoff between LG and Samsung Lions, which was scheduled to take place in the afternoon of the 14th, was canceled by rain. The decision to cancel the rain was announced at 4:47 p.m., and manager Yeom’s interview began at 5 p.m.

As soon as he entered the press conference room, Yeom seemed much lighter. “The starting pitcher has changed. Did you expect that?” he said with a smile on his face. “It has changed to (Son) Ju-young. Detrick N.S. also needs to rest as he has been in rotation for three days,” Yeom said after welcoming the team, and declined to comment, saying, “I don’t know yet who will start Game 3 or 4.

Initially, LG announced that it would be possible for Son to take the mound in the second game due to rain. Manager Yeom said, “Heaven (helps)…He said, “I thought it would be nice to take a day off. I thought it would help us in many ways if it rains, but it just happened to rain. I think it helped a little bit,” he said.

“I checked everything myself, the training part, and the pitching coach,” Yeom said of Son. “The OK sign came out. I can’t use it as I please. The speed of recovery is the most important thing. Second, the training part. My idea was to send it out in the second round, but I had to ask for opinions again. And I decided to make the decision by agreeing with all of them. I had a rain forecast before, but it’s not just my idea,” he said.

On the series’ flow, Yeom said, “It will change. First of all, pitchers have changed. It is more important for ENCE to get enough rest and leave anyway, rather than going out like this. It will have a great effect on recovery. Hernandez is also less burdened when he throws two innings in the second game. I also have a day off the day after tomorrow. I have a more likely option due to this rain.” LG welcomed again, saying, “The cancellation of the rain allowed not only Hernandez but also fielders who came up after the semi-playoff game to take a rest. This is why LG has no choice but to welcome the cancellation of the rain.

Regarding the lineup plan, coach Yeom said, "I put (Moon) Bum-seok (Kim) in the 9th batting order because Sung-joo (Moon) had a slight hamstring pain. If it's bad again after checking his condition tomorrow, Moon Sung-joo will be the pinch hitter and Kim Bum-seok will start," adding, "I think it's better than the pennant race."

“As you can see, we were pushed back in the first round. Samsung didn’t miss any real throws and played well. There are days when baseball doesn’t fit even if it goes into practice, and sometimes it does. Yesterday was such a day,” Yeom said.

“We will play baseball just as we used to,” Yeom said. “We don’t have to prepare for the postseason. We’ve been doing it for a year. The team’s performance has not changed, either. In the postseason, how well we do what we need to do is more important than analyzing opponents. For pitchers, strengths and weaknesses of opposing batters are not important. Throwing what our pitchers can throw well is more likely to win. We will focus on what we can do well.”

Finally, Yeom said hello with a big smile and exited the press conference. Will the cancellation of the rainy season, as Yeom wished, turn the tide towards LG? Baseball fans are paying keen attention to Daegu.