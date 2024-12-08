Japan’s biggest home run king who penetrated pitching and pitching ‘declared to advance to ML in 2026’

Murakami Munetaka (24, Yakult Swallows), who has the Japanese record for the most home runs in a single season in Japanese professional baseball history, will challenge the Major League.

The official Major League website MLB.com said on the 3rd (Korea time) that Japan’s best big gun Murakami will enter the U.S. stage after the 2025 season.

This is based on a Japanese report. Major Japanese media said on the 2nd that 2025 will be Murakami’s last season in the Japanese professional baseball league.

Murakami wore the Yakult uniform as the No. 1 pick in the 토토사이트 꽁머니 2017 Japanese professional baseball rookie draft. Since then, he has surprised by hitting 36 home runs in his first full-time year in 2019.

Murakami then showed off his peak performance with a batting average of .318 and 56 homers in 2022. He has 56 homers, which is the highest among Japanese players in a single season.

Since then, Murakami has had 31 and 33 home runs respectively in last year and this season. Despite intense pitching and hitting, Murakami has had more than 30 home runs in a season.

As a right-handed third baseman, he batted 0.270 with 224 home runs, 600 RBIs with 501 runs and 792 hits in 836 games in seven seasons of Japanese professional baseball, and a 0.395 OPS 0.945 on-base percentage.

In particular, he has recorded more than 30 home runs every season except in 2020 since 2019. He also became the home run king three times through pitching and hitters.

Her physical condition is good, too. Murakami is 188 centimeters tall and weighs 97 kilograms. Success will be determined by whether home run power can work in the Major League.

Murakami challenges the Major League through the posting system. As he is a batter who has dominated the Japanese pro baseball league, he is expected to sign a large contract.