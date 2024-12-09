James and Davis are in a slump…NBA Lakers lose 29 points to Minnesota

The Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) suffered a 29-point defeat due to the sluggish performance of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers lost to Minnesota 80-109 in the 2024-2025 NBA regular league away game at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on the 3rd (Korea time).

It was painful that Lakers star James had only 10 points and 8 rebounds and Davis had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

In particular, James showed extreme difficulty in shooting, with only 4 out of 16 field throws splitting the rim and recording a 25% field goal success rate.

James and the entire team’s offense was stagnant, and there were only six outposts (19.4% success rate).

DeAngelo Russell struggled with 20 points, including four 3-pointers.

In Minnesota, Julius Randle played with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, and Rudy Gobert made a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Naz Reid and Nickel Alexander Walker, who started on the bench, also added 15 points each.

The Lakers went 12-9 and fell to eighth place in the Western Conference.

Minnesota (10-10), which has won consecutive games, is ranked 11th in the West.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat by 108-89, 19 points.

Boston (17-4), second in the Eastern Conference, trailed the leading Cleveland Cavaliers (18-3) by one game.

Miami, seventh in the East with a losing streak, went 9-10.

Boston’s Jaylon Brown flew with 29 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Payton Pritchard played with 25 points, five rebounds, and four assists, including five three-pointers.

Jason Tatum contributed to the victory with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Derek White contributed 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists, including 5 three-pointers.

Miami’s field goal success rate was only 35.6%, so it was not easy to score.

Jamie Jaquez Jr. (19 points and 10 rebounds) and Tyler Hiro (19 points and 5 rebounds) worked hard.

[3rd NBA match]

Atlanta 124-112 New Orleans

Boston 108-89 Miami

Chicago 128-102 Brooklyn

Minnesota 109-80 Lakers