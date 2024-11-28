“It was as if I was watching the fall of Micon in 2010″…the humiliation of a bullet man →”The biggest cause of the drop in speed”

Kyle Walker seems to be coming down from his prime.

British media ‘Talk Sports’ reported on the 26th (Korea time) that Walker would have been warned that he could not play at the highest level after the match against Tottenham. He served as a decisive reason for the serious collapse of the Manchester City defense.

In the past, Walker was considered one of the fastest players in both the Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City teams. There are some differences in the survey results, but he boasted the highest level of speed in any team.

Walker’s biggest strength in this regard was to catch a fast winger. With extraordinary speed and agility, Walker was good at manual combat with opposing strikers, and it was hard to find cases where he was pushed out in a one-on-one match.

The media reported, “At one point, Walker had a top speed of 36.5km/h. His record this season is 28.9km/h. Now he could lose his chance at Pep Guardiola’s Man City.”

Then, he delivered an interview with 조이카지노 and Tony Cascarino, who once played for Chelsea. “Douglas Maikon faced Gareth Bale in 2010. Maikon was very struggling, and a great Brazilian full-back career has come to an end. The 34-year-old Walker has lost speed. Manchester City is faced with a situation where they have to rebuild their team,” he stressed.

Mycon, who was the best fullback of his time, faced a young Bale who was only a promising player in the 2010 Champions League. Although he was a fullback on the side, he melted into Bale who played as a winger depending on the circumstances of the club.

Based on his explosive speed and overwhelming physical ability, Bale targeted Micon by banking on his so-called “hit-and-run strategy,” and he gave up a total of three goals and collapsed. Micon soon left the European leagues. He also lost his side position to Dani Alves, who he had maintained.

The same can be said of Walker. He’s already had his best days for a long enough time. He has maintained his league-class skills over the past few years at the side fullback position, which is based on speed and physical strength. He is at an age where he will not be strange whenever he comes down.

However, Manchester City has no choice but to hope Walker will hold out a little longer. Currently, Manchester City is not getting out of its continued slump. It seems that Walker and other players need to be reorganized, but there are no suitable resources to replace it.