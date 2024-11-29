Is it the reason why he doesn’t renew his contract with 33-year-old Son Heung-min… “It interferes with Tottenham’s game!” Early replacement against Manchester City → Claims ‘Condition Problem’

It was argued that Son Heung-min was still in poor condition against Manchester City. As it is unclear whether Son Heung-min will renew his contract recently, it seems that there are concerns about his physical condition.

“After Son Heung-min won the match against Manchester City, he had difficulty with his physical strength again,” Tottenham’s “To the Rain and Back” said on the 27th (Korea Standard Time). “He has played full-time only once in the last four games. He looked a little dissatisfied as he was replaced in the match against Manchester City.”

Son Heung-min has suffered from a hamstring injury this season. Son Heung-min, who was injured against Karabakh in September, did not play in six of the seven official games. He started against Aston Villa on the 4th, but manager Enze Postecoglou carefully managed Son’s playing time. Although Son Heung-min showed good performance by recording help, he was seen disappointed as he played for only 56 minutes and replaced it.

Postecoglou explained the reason for Son’s early replacement. He said, “He came back injured. Last time, he would not run more than that, as he felt injured after running around 60 minutes. So, no matter how the game went, I tried not to run more than 55-60 minutes. He made a great contribution to our equalizer. We have more games to play and we stopped him from playing more than that because we needed him to.”

Afterwards, Galatasaray played only 45 minutes, but played full time as his team was on the verge of defeat in Ipswich. After the A-match, he seemed to have no problems with his condition. He played 64 and 90 minutes in two matches, respectively, and started in the last match against Manchester City. Son Heung-min played 63 minutes while recording his fourth assist in the league, and arranged his physical strength through substitution.

However, some claimed that Son had a problem with his condition in the match against Manchester City. Brian King, a former Tottenham scout, said in a media outlet, “He should take control of the left winger position. His frequent replacements often hamper Tottenham’s performance. I’m not sure if he is 100 percent fit right now. I doubt something. There was a time when Son did not look completely happy when he was on the bench before the end of the match.”

Tottenham’s irreplaceable ace, Son Heung-min, used to play more than 40 official matches for Tottenham every season. However, Tottenham cannot afford to endure tight matches including the UEFA Europa League, the English Football League Cup, and the FA Cup, as it has to play in many other competitions besides the league. After completing the national team’s A-match, Son will have to carry out his or her tight schedule as if he is going to and from the other side of the world.

During the rest of the first half of the year, the midweek game schedule should be continued. Tottenham will play AS Roma in the Europa League on the 29th, and will meet Fulham, Bournemouth and Chelsea in the league for two weeks. At the end of December, we have to continue to play many games as Boxing Day approaches.

Tottenham has recently had a number of injuries. 구글SEO and Wilson Odobert returned from injuries and collapsed again, leaving them out for a long time. Key center back Mickey van der Ben can only return in mid-December, and Christian Romero cannot play for the time being due to a foot injury during the A-match. On top of that, it was reported that Guglielmo Vicario suffered a broken ankle in the last match against Manchester City and played with patience for 60 minutes. Vicario had a serious gap in his power as he underwent surgery. Son Heung-min also needs to manage his condition properly.

As it is unclear whether Son Heung-min will renew his contract recently, the overlapping problem of his physical condition is a concern. British media “Telegraph” reported on the 4th that “Tottenham will activate a one-year extension option for Son Heung-min’s contract, so that he will remain at the club after this season. The contract period is seven months away, and the club reportedly has a clause that allows an additional year to be extended.”

“Tottenham just needs to let Son know that it has activated the extension option. We know that Tottenham is willing to do so. Son will stay at Tottenham for more than 10 years,” he added.

As Son Heung-min’s contract expires, Tottenham does not choose a long-term contract and invokes an extension clause included in the existing contract to accompany him for one more year. Regardless of Son’s will, Tottenham can sell Son Heung-min next summer if the contract expires soon. If there is no renewal of contract, negotiations with other clubs will be possible under Boseman’s rule in winter. Boseman’s rule is a right given to a player who has six months left before the contract expires to freely negotiate with other clubs and go to a new team after the contract is over.

There are also various transfer rumors as Tottenham is responding lukewarmly to renew the contract. Recently, news has been reported that Turkiye’s Galatasaray is highly interested. Turkiye media ‘Panatic’ said on the 19th, “As we target Son Heung-min, whose contract with the club expires next summer, Galatasaray will first offer an appropriate transfer fee in January. If not, city.”