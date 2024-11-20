“I’m running on the wingback?” Oh Momo, MOMO, “Spoing 3-4-3″ transplant…”The Central attack is Rashford”

Global soccer media “GoalCom” reported on the 20th (Korea Standard Time) about the first training of the new Manchester United coach, Hoobeng Amorim, under the title “Antoni plays as a wingback.”

During this A-match period, Manchester United faced a major change. On the club’s official website on the 2nd, it was officially announced that Hoobeng Amorim was appointed to replace Erik ten Hach. Coach Louis van Nistelui, who took the post of Jihubong soon after Ten Hach left, left the team.

Amorim is a young coach born in 1985 and is the same age as Cristiano Ronaldo. Having started his coaching career with Casa Pia AC in 2017, he quickly revealed his talent, served as SC Braga, and took the helm of Sporting CP in 2020.

Amorim is known to show merit in uniting and managing the squad through charisma and leadership despite his young age as well as tactical aspects.

Amorim reportedly conducted his first training session at Carrington Training Center this week. Veteran players including Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw participated in the session, as well as Lenny Yoro and Kobe Mainu who returned from injury.

Antony, who left AFC Ajax to join Manchester United on Aug. 30, 2022, for a huge fee of 85 million pounds (W149.4 billion), made his debut by starting in the sixth round of the 2022-2023 Premier League against Arsenal. In the 35th minute of the match, Antony made his name known in front of fans when he scored his debut goal.

Antony, who made his hot debut, played in 25 league games in the 2022-2023 season, but remained unsatisfactory for his transfer fee by scoring four goals.

Unnecessary personal skills and inefficient plays have made it more frequent to not help the flow of attacks, and Manchester United fans’ dissatisfaction with Antony has only grown as he has not improved until the 2023-2024 season.

This season, Antony completely lost his starting position. He appeared in only five official matches, including two league matches, and played only 155 minutes. Against this backdrop, Amorim seems to be trying to revive Antony.

“Amorim has Antony at wing-back and Rashford at front line. He plans to utilize Rashford’s finishing ability and focus. His return to No. 9 is expected to reinvigorate Manchester United’s attacking options. Ahmad Diallo and Mason Mount were deployed behind the central striker. Manchester United have used four-back tactics since Alex Ferguson’s time, but Amorim is unlikely to be bound by tradition,” he said.

In fact, Amorim achieved great success with a 3-4-3 formation during his Sporting days.