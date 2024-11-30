Final goal against PSG KIM…French media also praised “overwhelming in all competitions.”

French media also applauded Kim Min-jae (28, Bayern Munich) for his performance as an “iron pillar.” Notably, French media named Kim as the most valuable player in the competition, saying he was overwhelming in all competitions.

Kim Min-jae started the fifth game of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on the 27th (Korea time), and played all 90 minutes, contributing to his team’s 1-0 victory. Munich became 11th in the league phase (3 wins, 2 losses, 9 points) as of the 27th.

It was Kim Min-jae who scored the first goal of the match. In the 38th minute of the first half, when the tension continued, he connected the ball, which the opposing goalkeeper failed to punch properly, with a header. It was the moment when Kim Min-jae’s UCL debut goal was scored. After scoring, Kim cheered loudly with his teammates.

He also faithfully played defense roles, which was his main position. PSG faced off against Munich with fast-footed strikers such as Usman Dembele and Bradley Barcola. However, Munich’s defenders including Kim Min-jae were firmer.

PSG eventually lost in the early second half amid the bad news that Dembele was sent off due to accumulated warnings. Lee Kang-in, who was put in late, attempted a sharp cross, but it also failed to cross Munich’s defense.

Kim Min-jae, who scored the first goal on the day, was praised. Right after the match, UEFA named Kim Min-jae the man of the match (POTM). “Kim Min-jae determined the outcome with a goal and showed great strength in the competition,” UEFA said in a round of applause.

German media Bild, which is famous for its poor reputation, also gave Kim Min-jae two points, the highest score in his team, and said, “The defense monster became the heading monster. He hit the net with a header. He also showed solid defense.” German media give a rating of 1-5, but the lower the number, the better the performance.

On the same day, French magazine L’Equipe called Kim Min-jae the “Munich’s best player.” L’Equipe gave Kim seven points and said, “I was responsible for Munich’s first goal. He was overwhelming in all competitions, both on the ground and in the air. He was perfect in the build-up as well.” The score of 7 is the highest among players who played on the day.

When the whistle blew at the end of the game, Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer raised Kim Min-jae and shared his joy.