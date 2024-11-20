“Crazy” alone makes 4 goals! “66 goals and 19 assists” monster strikers always score goals… 6-0 victory over Sweden and Azerbaijan

That’s a huge scoring ability.

Sweden’s national team won a 6-0 victory over Azerbaijan in the sixth round of Group C of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League at Rosunda Stadium in Sweden on the 20th (Korea time).

Victor Jockeres, who is drawing the most attention in Europe recently, scored another goal. Jockeres scored four goals alone against Azerbaijan on the day. Sweden took the lead with Dejan Kulusevski’s first goal in the 10th minute of the first half. Jockeres then exploded. Jockeres scored consecutive goals in the 26th and 37th minutes of the first half to give Sweden a 3-0 lead.

His scoring ability did not stop there. Sweden scored a hat trick in the 13th minute of the second half when the team was leading 4-0, and scored its fourth goal in the 25th minute of the second half. Sweden secured a landslide victory thanks to Jockeres’ performance.

After growing up in the Swedish league as a child, Jockeres joined Brighton and Hove Albion in 2018 in recognition of his potential. However, the Premier League was such a huge stage for young Jockeres that he left on loan to Jean-Kt Pauli and Swansea City without making any significant performances for Brighton.

Then in 2021, Jockeres went on loan to Coventry City in the English Championship (minor league), where it exploded. Satisfied with Jockeres’ performance, Coventry City eventually signed him fully ahead of the 2021-22 season, and Jockeres scored 18 goals in all tournaments that season.

His performance continued. In the 2022-23 season, he played in a total of 46 matches, scoring 21 goals and 10 assists. With his consistent performance in the championship, Sporting Lisbon recruited him in a surprise move ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Since then, Joquez has displayed tremendous momentum by scoring 66 goals and 19 assists in 68 sports matches so far. Eventually, Joquez started to draw attention from big clubs in the transfer market last summer.

Meanwhile, after Manchester United recently replaced Erik ten Hach, Juven Amorim, who was coaching Jockeres in Sporting, was selected as the new head coach. As a result, rumors are rising that Jockeres may be heading to Manchester United with his teacher.

Under these circumstances, Jockeres scored three straight A-match goals against Azerbaijan. Starting with one goal and one assist against Estonia in October, he has six goals and two assists in the last three A-match games. He continues to play for his team in the national team.