Brazilian third-division Leaguer, who tore the Brazilian net, is above and beyond! “Baek Seung-ho is higher than the third-division, and he is good at handling balls,” 英 media praised him

British media ‘Football League World’ said on the 13th (Korea time), “Birmingham City made a very suitable deal in the transfer market. Baek Seung-ho and Tomoki Iwata, who are in charge of the center of the team, can be the future of Birmingham City.”

He added that signing a long-term contract with Baek can be of great help to his team. Noting Baek’s teamwork with Iwata, a midfielder and former MVP of the Japanese J-League, the media said, “The two players are much better than League One (third division).”

Next, he praised Baek. “He is a technically reliable soccer player, has a lot of energy, and is good at handling balls. He excels even when he doesn’t own a ball,” said a media outlet. He also praised Iwata for the same, stressing that the two players are the best combination of midfielders in League One.

Baek Seung-ho, a midfielder for the Korean national team, grew up in the FC Barcelona Youth Team when he was young. However, after failing to make his professional debut at Barcelona, he moved to Girona and Darmstadt, looking for opportunities. Since then, Baek has been wearing the uniform of Jeonbuk Hyundai since 2020. He has conquered the domestic stage. In the round of 16 best teams at the FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup, he also drew attention by scoring a fierce mid-range goal against Brazil, the favorite to win.

After that, Baek Seung-ho moved to Birmingham City in January, challenging himself to the Yurum stage. At the time of joining, Birmingham City was in a tough competition to remain in the second division. Baek Seung-ho did his best to stay in the team by scoring his final debut goal in the final match, but Birmingham City was eventually demoted.

Paik Seung-ho was expected to leave Birmingham City immediately. Paik was a midfielder for the Korean national soccer team and was evaluated as not suitable for the third division. he received active attention from Sheffield United and Leeds United in the second division.

However, Birmingham City blocked all of Paik’s transfers. It had designated Paik as a key member for promotion. As a result, Birmingham City was unable to concede Paik, and eventually successfully signed a long-term contract.

Birmingham City announced on its official website on the 7th, “Baek has signed a new contract. Baek, who left Jeonbuk Hyundai to join Birmingham City in January, has decided to dedicate his future to Birmingham City by June 2028.”

Paik Seung-ho was also delighted to renew his contract. Paik said, “I’m really happy to sign a new contract with the club. Now that the new season has begun, I feel like I can do something really big. What we do every day and how we play every game, I think people can see that we are taking good steps. I think staying in Birmingham City is a good thing for our soccer career.”