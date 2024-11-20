“Alonso? Amorim? No contact with Man City’s other leader.” This is ‘8 years of real loyalty’…Pep finally agrees to extend it for a year

Pep Guardiola is in the mood to fill 10 years at Manchester City in the end.

Multiple media outlets with public confidence, including British public broadcaster “BBC” and sports media “The Athletic,” rushed to report on the 20th (Korea time) that “Guardiola agreed to a one-plus-one contract with Manchester City.” If Guardiola, who took the helm of Manchester City in 2016, signs a contract ahead of the expiration of his contract in June next year, he will stay at Etihad Stadium for more than 10 years.

Guardiola’s future has always been a question mark. In May, after leading Manchester City to its fourth consecutive English Premier League victory, he hinted at a breakup by saying, “It is closer to leaving than remaining.” He received an offer from Manchester City in September to extend his contract, but did not give an answer for nearly two months.

In the meantime, he has been nominated for the British Football Association (FA) in search of a replacement for Gareth Southgate, the former head coach of the English national football team. According to Spanish journalist Guillaume Balage, who is known to be close to Guardiola, Guardiola made the decision to “achieve more in Manchester City” after struggling with options such as “family issues staying away from each other, staying in Manchester City, accepting the England manager’s job, and resting.”

Manchester City announced his decision to a close acquaintance on the 17th during the A-match break. Balage said, “Pep may have reached his physical limit over the past few years due to his very demanding Premier League schedule. Since winning the Champions League, Guardiola’s attitude has changed slightly. It is because he won everything. However, he felt that he had more work to do at Manchester City and decided that he had the energy to lead the team for another year. This year will be very difficult due to players’ injuries, but next year I feel it will be easier.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said 예스벳 did not have any contact with leaders who were rumored to be involved, such as Leverkusen coach Xavi Alonso and former Sporting current Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim, to renew Guardiola’s contract.

Guardiola has transformed Manchester City into one of the best clubs in Europe. He has won a total of 18 trophies including six EPL titles. During the 2022-2023 season, he became the first club to win the treble (league, European Champions League, and FA Cup) and became the first men’s team to score 100 points for the first time in the EPL.

Coincidentally, reports of the renewal of the contract poured out while Guardiola was performing his worst performance ever. Guardiola recently lost 1-2 to Brighton, marking the first four consecutive losses in his leadership career. In the league, he was in second place, five points behind Liverpool, the leader led by manager Arne Slot. Guardiola seemed to give up the league race, saying, “If we had won the league six times in seven years, another team might be eligible to win one year.”

Currently, core midfielder Rodri has been virtually out for the season due to a cruciate ligament injury. Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has returned from injury, but it is hard to expect the same performance as before. The chaotic atmosphere in which major star players such as The Bruyne, Bernardou Silva, John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Ederson whose contracts are terminated within a year or two is another factor that hinders Manchester City’s dominance.

Guardiola is considered one of the best masters in football history just by what he has achieved so far. In line with the news of Guardiola’s imminent renewal, the BBC held a vote to ask fans where Guardiola should put him compared to other legendary leaders. The candidates listed by the BBC include former Manchester United coach Alex Ferguson, former Liverpool coach Bob Paisley, former Nottingham Forest coach Brian Clough, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, former AC Milan coach Arrigo Psaki, former Real coach Yoan Cruyff, former Liverpool coach Bill Shankley, former Ajax coach Linus Miheth, former Leeds coach Matt Busby. Former Arsenal manager Arsen Wenger and current Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho were not included.