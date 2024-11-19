“660M for the first meeting.” Soto, now $700 million? “I’m meeting LAD.”

Juan Soto, 26, who was reportedly offered a whopping 660 million dollars at the first meeting. Now he will meet his biggest hand, who spent a total of over 1 billion dollars last winter.

The Major League’s official website, MLB.com , said on the 19th that Soto will meet the LA Dodgers on the 20th (Korea time) to discuss the contract.

Earlier, Soto had meetings with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Boston Red Sox, and the New York Mets. He also plans to have meetings with his original team, the New York Yankees.

The deadline for the Major League’s qualifying offer is 6 a.m. on the 20th. At the same time, the door to the Major League Free Agent (FA) market is expected to open wide.

The expected contract time for toto (토토사이트) is early December. It is highly likely to be signed within the winter meeting period. It is not expected to pass this year at the latest.

The Los Angeles Dodgers is not the frontrunner to recruit Soto. The LA Dodgers is focusing more on recruiting starting pitchers than batters. It is to fill in the holes in the starting lineup.

However, a big player like the LA Dodgers cannot help but jump into Soto’s recruitment. When Soto is added to the MVP trio, it will create amazing synergy.

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, 128 runs and 166 hits, and an on-base percentage of 0.419 OPS of 0.989 in 157 games this season.

This is Soto’s career high. Not only did Soto have the most home runs in a season in his career, but he also achieved his best with FWAR 8.1.

On top of that, he is still very young at age 26. In addition, his batting performance has been highly praised since his debut season in the Major League. As a result, Soto’s value is very high.

Soto is expected to sign a contract in the middle of at least $600 million. If competition intensifies, the total amount Soto receives could exceed $700 million.