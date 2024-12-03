20th Century’s Famed Philadelphia, Unanswered 21st Century

The Philadelphia 76ers is one of the most prestigious in the NBA. At least in the 20th century…. Philadelphia joined the NBA in 1949 and is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Its career performance is not bad, including three final wins (1955, 1967, 1983), five conference wins (1977, 1980, 1982, 1983, 2001), and 12 division wins (1950, 1952, 1955, 1966, 1967, 1977, 1978, 1983, 1990, 2001, and 2021).

However, most of them are concentrated in the 20th century. The last championship was over 40 years ago, and the best record was the 2001 Eastern Conference championship and the runner-up in the final. It is only once in the 21st century. Ten of the 12 division championships were made in the 20th century. Back in the 1990s, the team was called one of the four most prestigious teams along with the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Chicago Bulls, but its status has long faded.

However, it is not that Philadelphia is not very interested in winning. As a big market team that is receiving enthusiastic support from fans, there is considerable enthusiasm for winning. Nevertheless, their 21st century seems to be elusive. There are many reasons for this, but it is pointed out that one of the major factors is that the large players selected by the draft are not bursting as expected.

As mentioned earlier, Philadelphia’s best performance in the 21st century is to advance to the final of the 2000-01 season, which is its first entry. It has Allen Iverson (49, 183 centimeters), a short-scoring machine who was selected as the first overall pick in the 1996 draft. At the time, coach Larry Brown pitched the game by focusing on defense, including Eric Snow, who has strong defense capabilities, as his backcourt partner to maximize Iverson’s offense power, and defense-oriented lineup, including block shooting machine DeKembe Mutombo.

The outcome was successful. Rather than feeling pressure due to the portion of offense that had been overly focused on him, Iverson flew in fear, and the rest of the members propped up the team through active defense. Of course, he failed to win the title due to his showdown with the Lakers of Shaquille O’Neal, one of the most powerful teams of all time, but he is still called an attractive team that has been talked about so far.

Those were the best days of the Philadelphia Phillies. No one has given a hope for a victory since the Iverson era. In order for a normal team to have a stable capability, it needs to have an outstanding talent in the draft. A case in point is the Golden State Warriors, who suffered from a dark period for a while and have emerged as one of the strongest teams in the 21st century.

Unfortunately, the Philadelphia Phillies have not produced a hero that much since Iverson. In the 2000s, there were few good names for the pick, including those that Pickwoon couldn’t match. Fans would know about him in 2004 (No. 9 Andre Iguodala) and 2009 (No. 17 Zuru Halladay), but he played well in other teams.

In the 2010s, he got off to a good start in the draft. Starting with a good start in 2010 (No. 2 Evan Turner), he continued to select big-time promising players in 2014 (No. 3 Joel Embiid), 2015 (No. 3 Jaryl Okafor), 2016 (No. 1 Ben Simmons) and 2017 (No. 1 Markelle Fultz). In 2020, he showed the luck and insight of earning a jewel named Tyreece Maxey as the 21st pick.

Given the impact a high-ranking rookie can have on his team, he usually had to win or advance to the finals. Unfortunately, the results are not as good as expected. For the past eight years, the Philadelphia Phillies have nominated as many as five rookies within the top three. Among them, Embiid is the only player who has grown up properly.

Turner, Okafor, and Pultz failed to prepare for the awards nomination. It's already been a while, but Philadelphia will be a waste of their picks. Simmons, who once received attention as a star candidate for the franchise, suffered from chronic difficulties in shooting, which put a brake on his talent. Ego was also strong, so he left after confronting the team.

Although Philadelphia lost many good picks, it was none other than Embiid because it had a strong card to believe in. Embiid, who is currently a star player, is a big man dubbed the league’s No. 2 center after the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic. He won the MVP award during the last season after winning the two-time top scorer. This is why all of his team’s plans have to be focused on him.

However, Embiid has not been able to elevate his team to a higher level. Individual titles have been accumulated to a certain extent, but they have not made contributions to important team performances. On top of that, he suffers from major and minor injuries every season, and has been criticized for his poor cost-effectiveness. Recently, Maxi, a junior member of his team, criticized his unfaithful attitude. When will the tight 21st century in Philadelphia, a prestigious city in the 20th century, be resolved?